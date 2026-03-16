LPG Crisis Ignites Political Debate in Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed serious concerns over a nationwide shortage of LPG, placing blame on the government for failing to curb crisis and black market activities.

Kharge highlighted the hardship on families and businesses due to the conflict in West Asia harming energy supplies, yet the government remained unprepared.

Union Minister J P Nadda countered, criticizing the Opposition for politicizing the crisis instead of offering solidarity, as LPG sells for inflated prices in the black market.

(With inputs from agencies.)