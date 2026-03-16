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LPG Crisis Ignites Political Debate in Rajya Sabha

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted a severe LPG shortage, criticizing the government's lack of action. Union Minister J P Nadda accused the Opposition of politicizing the crisis. Kharge points to black market activity and the impact on citizens, while Nadda claims the government is handling the situation appropriately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:26 IST
LPG Crisis Ignites Political Debate in Rajya Sabha
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In the Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed serious concerns over a nationwide shortage of LPG, placing blame on the government for failing to curb crisis and black market activities.

Kharge highlighted the hardship on families and businesses due to the conflict in West Asia harming energy supplies, yet the government remained unprepared.

Union Minister J P Nadda countered, criticizing the Opposition for politicizing the crisis instead of offering solidarity, as LPG sells for inflated prices in the black market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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