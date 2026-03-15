Mayawati's Call for Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram Reignites Political Debates
Mayawati has urged the central government to honor Kanshi Ram with the Bharat Ratna, criticizing political parties for not genuinely supporting the welfare of the Bahujan community. She accuses them of opportunistic behavior, unlike Kanshi Ram, whose contributions to egalitarian society deserve recognition. Her statement coincides with tributes paid to Kanshi Ram during his birth anniversary celebrations.
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In a renewed demand, BSP chief Mayawati has called on the central government to award the Bharat Ratna to Kanshi Ram, the founder of her party, urging not to repeat Congress's oversight with B R Ambedkar. The tribute coincides with Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary.
Mayawati criticized the Samajwadi Party, Congress, and BJP for superficial support of the Bahujan cause. She highlighted Kanshi Ram's work for an egalitarian society and pointed to the growing disconnect between the Muslim community and these parties.
Mayawati's remarks also addressed recent political narratives, including Rahul Gandhi's speculations about Kanshi Ram's potential political roles. She reiterated that only BSP truly advocates for the marginalized, urging the community to stay wary of other parties' intentions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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