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Tragic Loss at Glades: Young Immigrant Dies in ICE Custody

A 19-year-old man, Royer Perez Jimenez of Mexico, has died in ICE custody at the Glades County Detention Center, marking the youngest fatality in such facilities during the second Trump administration. His death, believed to be a suicide, underscores rising concerns over immigrant treatment in federal detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 02:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 02:39 IST
Tragic Loss at Glades: Young Immigrant Dies in ICE Custody

A young immigrant tragically died in a federal detention center on Monday. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Royer Perez Jimenez of Mexico, was held at the Glades County Detention Center in Florida, marking him as the youngest person to die in such custody during the second Trump administration.

Perez Jimenez's death is suspected to be a suicide, though the official cause is pending investigation. ICE reported that staff attempted resuscitation for nearly 10 minutes after he was discovered unresponsive.

The deceased was arrested on felony fraud charges and had past encounters with U.S. immigration services. This incident adds to increasing scrutiny over conditions and treatment of immigrants in federal custody, emphasizing the challenges within U.S. immigration policy.

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