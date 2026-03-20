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Bridging Tensions: Trump's Envoy Facilitates Belarus-Lithuania Talks

Trump's envoy John Coale reported significant progress in mending relations between Belarus and Lithuania. The countries' ties soured after the 2020 Belarus elections. Dialogue led to the release of 250 political prisoners and eased U.S. sanctions. Key issues like smuggling were addressed, indicating constructive diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 02:04 IST
Bridging Tensions: Trump's Envoy Facilitates Belarus-Lithuania Talks

Efforts to mend the strained relations between Belarus and Lithuania are seeing substantial advancement, as stated by John Coale, envoy of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Coale's diplomatic engagement comes after tensions escalated post-2020, when Lithuania supported protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Recent talks have resulted in Belarus releasing 250 political prisoners and an alleviation of certain U.S. sanctions, Coale confirmed. The Belarus-Lithuania discord is rooted in allegations of Minsk's complicity in controversial activities along the shared border, including orchestrating a migrant flow and encouraging smuggling operations.

Coale's discussions with Lukashenko highlighted specific contentious issues, with some progress achieved. Lukashenko indicated a willingness to compromise on less significant disputes like cigarette smuggling, providing hope for broader reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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