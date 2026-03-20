Bridging Tensions: Trump's Envoy Facilitates Belarus-Lithuania Talks

Efforts to mend the strained relations between Belarus and Lithuania are seeing substantial advancement, as stated by John Coale, envoy of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Coale's diplomatic engagement comes after tensions escalated post-2020, when Lithuania supported protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Recent talks have resulted in Belarus releasing 250 political prisoners and an alleviation of certain U.S. sanctions, Coale confirmed. The Belarus-Lithuania discord is rooted in allegations of Minsk's complicity in controversial activities along the shared border, including orchestrating a migrant flow and encouraging smuggling operations.

Coale's discussions with Lukashenko highlighted specific contentious issues, with some progress achieved. Lukashenko indicated a willingness to compromise on less significant disputes like cigarette smuggling, providing hope for broader reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)