Trump Taps Japan for Support Amid Tensions with Iran and Rising Oil Prices
President Donald Trump urged Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to bolster support against Iran and tackle climbing oil prices during a White House meeting. Emphasizing the value of surprise, Trump referenced Japan’s Pearl Harbor attack. Takaichi, however, remained noncommittal about providing military assistance in the Gulf.
In a strategic maneuver at the White House, President Donald Trump pressed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for increased support in the conflict with Iran amidst growing concerns over oil prices. Trump invoked historical references as he sought surprise tactics similar to Japan's Pearl Harbor attack.
Despite Trump's enthusiastic requests, Takaichi refrained from committing Japan to military intervention in the tumultuous Strait of Hormuz, citing the limitations under Japan's pacifist laws. Her meeting was aimed at strengthening U.S.-Japan ties, not escalating involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts.
Meanwhile, both nations agreed to pursue cooperative ventures in missile development and energy agreements, highlighting a focus on economic partnership even as military cooperation remains uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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