Power Ministerial Meet at BES 2026 Charts Roadmap for Energy Security, DISCOM Reforms and Clean Energy Transition

In a major policy convergence aimed at strengthening India’s power sector, the National Power Ministerial Meet held during the Bharat Electricity Summit (BES) 2026 outlined a comprehensive roadmap for energy security, distribution reforms, and accelerated clean energy transition.

Chaired by Union Power Minister Shri Manohar Lal, and co-chaired by Shri Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, the meeting brought together Energy Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories, signalling a coordinated Centre-State approach toward achieving the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision.

India’s Power Sector Milestones: 520 GW Capacity and Rising Efficiency

Addressing the gathering, Shri Manohar Lal highlighted India’s significant achievements in the power sector:

Over 520 GW installed power capacity

Improved financial and operational performance of DISCOMs

Large-scale rollout of smart meters

Significant reduction in power shortages

He emphasized that electricity remains the backbone of economic growth, industrial expansion, and infrastructure development.

Centre-State Coordination Key to Energy Security

The Minister called for stronger cooperative federalism in the power sector, stressing:

Affordable and efficient generation, transmission, and distribution

Enhanced energy security amid global uncertainties

Increased per capita energy consumption

He assured States of full support from the Centre, including policy, legal, and administrative reforms to strengthen the sector.

Clean Energy Push: Renewables and Nuclear in Focus

Highlighting India’s energy transition, Shri Manohar Lal underscored the need to accelerate non-fossil fuel capacity, while also exploring nuclear energy as a reliable clean source.

He referred to the SHANTI Act as a key step in advancing nuclear energy deployment and strengthening India’s clean energy mix.

AI, Smart Metering to Transform Power Distribution

Shri Shripad Naik emphasized the growing role of technology and Artificial Intelligence in modernizing the power sector.

Key highlights:

Nearly 50% of India’s installed capacity now comes from non-fossil sources

Smart metering is enabling better demand management, billing efficiency, and loss reduction

The draft National Electricity Policy (NEP 2026) provides a strategic framework for future reforms

Focus on Energy Demand and Non-Fossil Expansion

The meeting also focused on:

Scaling up power generation capacity

Meeting rising energy demand from economic growth

Accelerating deployment of renewable and clean energy sources

Senior officials from the Ministry of Power and MNRE stressed the importance of integrated planning and coordinated execution.

Key Reports Released: DISCOM Performance and Utility Rankings

Two major reports for FY 2024–25 were released during the meeting, providing insights into the evolving performance of India’s power distribution ecosystem.

Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs (CSRD)

The CSRD Report evaluates DISCOMs on consumer-centric parameters such as:

Accurate metering and billing

Grievance redressal efficiency

Transparency in tariff setting

Key Findings:

66 DISCOMs evaluated

6 DISCOMs rated A+

21 rated A

27 rated B+

The grading system (A+ to D) is designed to:

Encourage healthy competition

Drive continuous service improvement

The report indicates:

Improved service delivery nationwide

More consumers benefiting from higher-performing DISCOMs

Reduction in utilities falling under lower performance bands

Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) Report

The DUR Report provides a multi-dimensional evaluation of power utilities, covering:

Financial sustainability

Operational efficiency

Institutional capability

Consumer service outcomes

With 66 utilities participating, the report reflects a shift toward:

Holistic performance benchmarking

Building a consumer-centric, financially viable distribution ecosystem

Toward a Resilient, Future-Ready Power Sector

The Ministerial Meet reinforced that India’s power sector is entering a critical phase where:

Rising demand

Clean energy transition

Distribution reforms

must be addressed simultaneously.

The discussions underscored the need for:

Strong Centre-State collaboration

Continued DISCOM reforms

Adoption of technology and innovation

Focus on consumer-centric service delivery

Powering Viksit Bharat 2047

With ambitious targets for economic growth and sustainability, the power sector will play a pivotal role in shaping India’s future.

The outcomes of BES 2026 signal a clear intent to build a secure, efficient, and sustainable energy ecosystem, capable of powering India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.