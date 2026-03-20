Power Ministerial Meet at BES 2026 Charts Roadmap for Energy Security, DISCOM Reforms and Clean Energy Transition
Highlighting India’s energy transition, Shri Manohar Lal underscored the need to accelerate non-fossil fuel capacity, while also exploring nuclear energy as a reliable clean source.
- Country:
- India
In a major policy convergence aimed at strengthening India’s power sector, the National Power Ministerial Meet held during the Bharat Electricity Summit (BES) 2026 outlined a comprehensive roadmap for energy security, distribution reforms, and accelerated clean energy transition.
Chaired by Union Power Minister Shri Manohar Lal, and co-chaired by Shri Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, the meeting brought together Energy Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories, signalling a coordinated Centre-State approach toward achieving the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision.
India’s Power Sector Milestones: 520 GW Capacity and Rising Efficiency
Addressing the gathering, Shri Manohar Lal highlighted India’s significant achievements in the power sector:
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Over 520 GW installed power capacity
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Improved financial and operational performance of DISCOMs
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Large-scale rollout of smart meters
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Significant reduction in power shortages
He emphasized that electricity remains the backbone of economic growth, industrial expansion, and infrastructure development.
Centre-State Coordination Key to Energy Security
The Minister called for stronger cooperative federalism in the power sector, stressing:
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Affordable and efficient generation, transmission, and distribution
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Enhanced energy security amid global uncertainties
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Increased per capita energy consumption
He assured States of full support from the Centre, including policy, legal, and administrative reforms to strengthen the sector.
Clean Energy Push: Renewables and Nuclear in Focus
Highlighting India’s energy transition, Shri Manohar Lal underscored the need to accelerate non-fossil fuel capacity, while also exploring nuclear energy as a reliable clean source.
He referred to the SHANTI Act as a key step in advancing nuclear energy deployment and strengthening India’s clean energy mix.
AI, Smart Metering to Transform Power Distribution
Shri Shripad Naik emphasized the growing role of technology and Artificial Intelligence in modernizing the power sector.
Key highlights:
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Nearly 50% of India’s installed capacity now comes from non-fossil sources
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Smart metering is enabling better demand management, billing efficiency, and loss reduction
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The draft National Electricity Policy (NEP 2026) provides a strategic framework for future reforms
Focus on Energy Demand and Non-Fossil Expansion
The meeting also focused on:
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Scaling up power generation capacity
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Meeting rising energy demand from economic growth
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Accelerating deployment of renewable and clean energy sources
Senior officials from the Ministry of Power and MNRE stressed the importance of integrated planning and coordinated execution.
Key Reports Released: DISCOM Performance and Utility Rankings
Two major reports for FY 2024–25 were released during the meeting, providing insights into the evolving performance of India’s power distribution ecosystem.
Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs (CSRD)
The CSRD Report evaluates DISCOMs on consumer-centric parameters such as:
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Accurate metering and billing
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Grievance redressal efficiency
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Transparency in tariff setting
Key Findings:
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66 DISCOMs evaluated
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6 DISCOMs rated A+
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21 rated A
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27 rated B+
The grading system (A+ to D) is designed to:
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Encourage healthy competition
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Drive continuous service improvement
The report indicates:
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Improved service delivery nationwide
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More consumers benefiting from higher-performing DISCOMs
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Reduction in utilities falling under lower performance bands
Distribution Utilities Ranking (DUR) Report
The DUR Report provides a multi-dimensional evaluation of power utilities, covering:
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Financial sustainability
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Operational efficiency
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Institutional capability
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Consumer service outcomes
With 66 utilities participating, the report reflects a shift toward:
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Holistic performance benchmarking
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Building a consumer-centric, financially viable distribution ecosystem
Toward a Resilient, Future-Ready Power Sector
The Ministerial Meet reinforced that India’s power sector is entering a critical phase where:
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Rising demand
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Clean energy transition
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Distribution reforms
must be addressed simultaneously.
The discussions underscored the need for:
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Strong Centre-State collaboration
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Continued DISCOM reforms
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Adoption of technology and innovation
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Focus on consumer-centric service delivery
Powering Viksit Bharat 2047
With ambitious targets for economic growth and sustainability, the power sector will play a pivotal role in shaping India’s future.
The outcomes of BES 2026 signal a clear intent to build a secure, efficient, and sustainable energy ecosystem, capable of powering India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.