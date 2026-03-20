Centre Intensifies HIV Response: ‘Suraksha Sankalp Karyashala’ Targets District-Level Gaps in Delhi, Haryana

In a decisive push to accelerate India’s fight against HIV/AIDS, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, through the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), convened the Suraksha Sankalp Karyashala in Delhi, focusing on strengthening district-level interventions in Haryana and Delhi.

The workshop, chaired by Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Additional Secretary & Director General, NACO, marks a shift toward data-driven, localized strategies aimed at closing critical gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

District-Centric Strategy to Drive HIV Control

Opening the session, Dr. S. P. Bhavsar outlined the need for granular, district-specific planning, emphasizing:

Data analytics-driven interventions

Targeted outreach to high-risk populations

Strengthened service delivery frameworks

The approach reflects a move away from uniform national strategies to precision public health at the district level.

95:95:95 Targets: India’s Roadmap to Ending HIV

In his keynote, Dr. Gupta reiterated India’s commitment to the globally endorsed 95:95:95 targets, which aim for:

95% of people living with HIV to know their status

95% of diagnosed individuals to be on Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART)

95% of those on treatment to achieve viral suppression

These targets are critical to reducing transmission and improving long-term health outcomes.

Delhi Lags, Haryana Shows Progress

The workshop highlighted stark regional contrasts:

Delhi

Only ~70% treatment linkage, indicating major gaps

Adult HIV prevalence: 0.33%

Estimated 59,079 people living with HIV

Haryana

Cascade performance: 81:83:95

Adult HIV prevalence: 0.24%

Estimated 59,642 people living with HIV

While Haryana shows encouraging progress, both regions require intensified efforts, particularly in diagnosis and treatment linkage.

219 Priority Districts Identified Nationwide

NACO has identified 219 priority districts across India for focused interventions:

7 districts in Delhi: North, New Delhi, Shahdara, Central, South East, South, North West

11 districts in Haryana: Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bhiwani, Hisar, Sonipat, Kaithal, Fatehabad

District teams are presenting progress reports, identifying challenges, and developing targeted action plans to improve outcomes.

Eliminating Mother-to-Child Transmission: A Key Priority

A major focus area is preventing mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of HIV, which can occur during:

Pregnancy

Childbirth

Breastfeeding

Dr. Gupta stressed that MTCT is entirely preventable through:

Early testing and counselling

Timely initiation of ART

Universal antenatal screening

Toward 95:95:99 and Epidemic Control by 2027

India is now aiming to go beyond global targets, working toward an enhanced 95:95:99 goal, with a strong push in the current programme cycle.

The government has set an ambitious target to:

Declare HIV/AIDS as “under control” by World AIDS Day 2027

Strengthening Ground-Level Implementation

The Karyashala emphasized a whole-of-system approach, focusing on:

Improved awareness and testing coverage

Faster initiation and retention on ART

Enhanced viral load monitoring

Reducing stigma and discrimination

Key strategies include:

Inter-sectoral convergence

Capacity building of district teams

Real-time monitoring and evaluation systems

A Data-Driven, People-Centric Approach

The Suraksha Sankalp Karyashala serves as a collaborative platform bringing together national, state, and district stakeholders to align strategies and ensure effective implementation.

The initiative reinforces India’s commitment to:

Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030

Ensuring equitable access to HIV services

Delivering inclusive, people-centric healthcare

As India advances toward its public health goals, district-level precision and coordinated action will be key to transforming the HIV response and achieving epidemic control.