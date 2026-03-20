Centre Intensifies HIV Response: ‘Suraksha Sankalp Karyashala’ Targets District-Level Gaps in Delhi, Haryana
India is now aiming to go beyond global targets, working toward an enhanced 95:95:99 goal, with a strong push in the current programme cycle.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive push to accelerate India’s fight against HIV/AIDS, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, through the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), convened the Suraksha Sankalp Karyashala in Delhi, focusing on strengthening district-level interventions in Haryana and Delhi.
The workshop, chaired by Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Additional Secretary & Director General, NACO, marks a shift toward data-driven, localized strategies aimed at closing critical gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
District-Centric Strategy to Drive HIV Control
Opening the session, Dr. S. P. Bhavsar outlined the need for granular, district-specific planning, emphasizing:
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Data analytics-driven interventions
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Targeted outreach to high-risk populations
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Strengthened service delivery frameworks
The approach reflects a move away from uniform national strategies to precision public health at the district level.
95:95:95 Targets: India’s Roadmap to Ending HIV
In his keynote, Dr. Gupta reiterated India’s commitment to the globally endorsed 95:95:95 targets, which aim for:
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95% of people living with HIV to know their status
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95% of diagnosed individuals to be on Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART)
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95% of those on treatment to achieve viral suppression
These targets are critical to reducing transmission and improving long-term health outcomes.
Delhi Lags, Haryana Shows Progress
The workshop highlighted stark regional contrasts:
Delhi
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Only ~70% treatment linkage, indicating major gaps
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Adult HIV prevalence: 0.33%
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Estimated 59,079 people living with HIV
Haryana
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Cascade performance: 81:83:95
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Adult HIV prevalence: 0.24%
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Estimated 59,642 people living with HIV
While Haryana shows encouraging progress, both regions require intensified efforts, particularly in diagnosis and treatment linkage.
219 Priority Districts Identified Nationwide
NACO has identified 219 priority districts across India for focused interventions:
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7 districts in Delhi: North, New Delhi, Shahdara, Central, South East, South, North West
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11 districts in Haryana: Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Bhiwani, Hisar, Sonipat, Kaithal, Fatehabad
District teams are presenting progress reports, identifying challenges, and developing targeted action plans to improve outcomes.
Eliminating Mother-to-Child Transmission: A Key Priority
A major focus area is preventing mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of HIV, which can occur during:
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Pregnancy
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Childbirth
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Breastfeeding
Dr. Gupta stressed that MTCT is entirely preventable through:
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Early testing and counselling
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Timely initiation of ART
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Universal antenatal screening
Toward 95:95:99 and Epidemic Control by 2027
India is now aiming to go beyond global targets, working toward an enhanced 95:95:99 goal, with a strong push in the current programme cycle.
The government has set an ambitious target to:
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Declare HIV/AIDS as “under control” by World AIDS Day 2027
Strengthening Ground-Level Implementation
The Karyashala emphasized a whole-of-system approach, focusing on:
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Improved awareness and testing coverage
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Faster initiation and retention on ART
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Enhanced viral load monitoring
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Reducing stigma and discrimination
Key strategies include:
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Inter-sectoral convergence
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Capacity building of district teams
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Real-time monitoring and evaluation systems
A Data-Driven, People-Centric Approach
The Suraksha Sankalp Karyashala serves as a collaborative platform bringing together national, state, and district stakeholders to align strategies and ensure effective implementation.
The initiative reinforces India’s commitment to:
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Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030
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Ensuring equitable access to HIV services
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Delivering inclusive, people-centric healthcare
As India advances toward its public health goals, district-level precision and coordinated action will be key to transforming the HIV response and achieving epidemic control.