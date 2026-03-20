Govt Launches 5-Minute ‘Yoga for Air Travel’ Protocol to Boost In-Flight Wellness

In a unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern travel needs, the Ministry of Ayush has introduced a 5-minute ‘Yoga for Air Travel’ protocol, aimed at improving passenger health and comfort during flights. The initiative was launched by Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, during Yoga Mahotsav 2026.

Developed by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the protocol is designed specifically for air travellers, offering a quick, safe, and equipment-free routine that can be performed while seated—even at 35,000 feet.

Addressing the Hidden Health Risks of Air Travel

Long-duration flights often involve prolonged sitting in confined spaces, leading to:

Muscle stiffness and fatigue

Poor blood circulation

Stress and anxiety

Jet lag and dehydration

Risk of conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

The new protocol aims to counter these effects through simple movements, breathing techniques, and mindfulness practices, making preventive healthcare accessible even mid-air.

Yoga Goes In-Flight: A Preventive Health Innovation

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Shri Prataprao Jadhav said:“Yoga is a powerful tool for preventive health and well-being. This protocol reflects our commitment to making yoga accessible in every setting—even during air travel.”

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader push toward preventive and holistic healthcare, integrating wellness into everyday routines.

A Complete Wellness Routine in Just 5 Minutes

The in-flight yoga protocol is structured as a short yet comprehensive routine:

Centring (15 seconds): Quiet awareness to ground the mind

Joint Movements (45 seconds): Shoulder rolls, ankle stretches, and gentle mobility exercises

Seated Yoga Postures: Modified asanas like Tadasana, seated Cat-Cow, and spinal twists

Pranayama (Breathing): Techniques such as Anulom Vilom, Bhramari, and Sheetali

Meditation (30 seconds): Brief relaxation to reset mental focus

The routine requires no special equipment and can be performed discreetly in an aircraft seat.

Science-Backed Benefits for Travellers

According to Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, integrating yoga into constrained environments like flights can significantly improve:

Blood circulation

Oxygen flow

Stress management

Overall physical and mental well-being

The protocol is designed not only for comfort but also for preventive health benefits, especially for frequent flyers and long-haul passengers.

Promoting a Culture of Everyday Wellness

Emphasizing behavioral change, Ms Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, noted that the initiative demonstrates how yoga can be seamlessly integrated into daily life—even in unconventional settings like airplanes.

The broader goal is to:

Encourage micro-wellness practices

Build health-conscious habits

Promote accessible and inclusive wellness solutions

Small Routine, Big Impact

Despite its short duration, the 5-minute routine can deliver tangible benefits:

Reduced stiffness and fatigue

Improved circulation

Lower stress and anxiety levels

Better digestion awareness

Enhanced ability to manage jet lag

Taking Wellness to New Heights

The ‘Yoga for Air Travel’ protocol reflects a growing trend of integrating wellness into mobility and lifestyle, ensuring that health is not compromised by modern travel demands.

As air travel continues to grow, such innovations could play a key role in enhancing passenger well-being—turning even a cramped airline seat into a space for relaxation and rejuvenation.