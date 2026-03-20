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NSTFDC Promotes Tribal Homestay Enterprises, Showcases ₹50 Lakh Loan Support at National Workshop

Shri Paite highlighted that tribal homestays are not just tourism ventures but culturally rooted, sustainable livelihood models that preserve indigenous traditions while generating income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:48 IST
NSTFDC Promotes Tribal Homestay Enterprises, Showcases ₹50 Lakh Loan Support at National Workshop
Detailing NSTFDC’s financial support mechanisms, Shri Paite outlined key schemes aimed at enabling tribal entrepreneurs to scale their enterprises. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push to strengthen tribal tourism and sustainable livelihoods, Shri T. Roumuan Paite, IRS, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC), addressed tribal homestay owners and managers from Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim at a capacity-building workshop held at Hotel Samrat, New Delhi.

The workshop, jointly organised by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), focused on empowering tribal entrepreneurs with financial access, institutional support, and capacity-building tools to scale their homestay businesses.

Tribal Homestays: Cultural Assets and Economic Engines

Shri Paite highlighted that tribal homestays are not just tourism ventures but culturally rooted, sustainable livelihood models that preserve indigenous traditions while generating income.

He emphasized that such initiatives:

  • Promote community-based tourism

  • Preserve tribal heritage and local traditions

  • Create decentralized economic opportunities in remote regions

“These workshops act as a vital bridge between government schemes and grassroots beneficiaries,” he noted.

₹50 Lakh Term Loans to Boost Infrastructure and Expansion

Detailing NSTFDC’s financial support mechanisms, Shri Paite outlined key schemes aimed at enabling tribal entrepreneurs to scale their enterprises.

Term Loan Scheme

  • Financial assistance up to ₹50 lakh per unit

  • Routed through State Channelizing Agencies, public sector banks, and RRBs

  • Supports infrastructure development, renovation, and expansion of homestays

This scheme is expected to significantly improve the quality and competitiveness of tribal tourism offerings.

Special Focus on Women Entrepreneurs

Underlining the importance of women-led enterprises, Shri Paite highlighted the Adivasi Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana (AMSY):

  • Loans at a concessional 4% interest rate

  • Financing up to 90% of project cost

  • No mandatory promoter contribution

The scheme aims to empower tribal women entrepreneurs, enabling them to take leadership roles in hospitality and tourism ventures.

Micro Credit for SHGs: Strengthening Community Enterprises

The Micro Credit Scheme for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) provides another critical support layer by enabling collective entrepreneurship.

It supports activities such as:

  • Community-run homestay services

  • Cultural programmes and tourism experiences

  • Traditional crafts and local cuisine initiatives

This approach encourages shared economic growth within tribal communities.

Expanding Institutional Outreach and Access

Shri Paite noted that NSTFDC is actively expanding its reach through:

  • Partnerships with state agencies and Tribal Development Corporations

  • General Loan Agreements to streamline credit delivery

He urged participants to proactively engage with these institutional channels to access financial assistance and build sustainable, scalable enterprises.

Building Self-Reliance Through Tribal Tourism

The NSTFDC’s initiatives are aligned with broader national goals of:

  • Economic self-reliance among tribal communities

  • Enhancing creditworthiness and entrepreneurship

  • Promoting inclusive growth in the tourism sector

“Every tribal homestay is a window into India’s indigenous soul. NSTFDC’s schemes exist to ensure that the families preserving this heritage also prosper from it,” Shri Paite said.

A Growing Opportunity in India’s Tourism Landscape

With increasing demand for authentic, experiential tourism, tribal homestays are emerging as a key segment within India’s tourism ecosystem.

By combining:

  • Financial support

  • Capacity building

  • Market linkages

initiatives like this workshop aim to position tribal entrepreneurs at the forefront of sustainable and culturally immersive tourism.

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