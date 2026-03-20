Trump Denounces NATO Allies as 'Cowards' Over Iran Conflict Inaction

President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on NATO allies, branding them 'cowards' for their lack of support in the U.S.-Israel conflict against Iran. Trump's comments, delivered via social media, underscore tension as oil prices soar and markets face instability due to conflict-induced disruptions.

Trump asserted that NATO allies were shirking responsibility by refusing to assist in securing the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz. He criticized them for complaining about high oil prices while avoiding involvement in the military campaign, which he claimed was already militarily won, presenting minimal risk.

NATO members, including Germany, Britain, and France, have called for diplomatic measures, with French President Macron advocating for de-escalation and adherence to international law. A joint statement pledged support for the safe passage through the Strait, contingent upon the cessation of combat operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)