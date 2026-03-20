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Trump Denounces NATO Allies as 'Cowards' Over Iran Conflict Inaction

President Donald Trump criticized NATO allies for not supporting the U.S.-Israel conflict against Iran, labeling them as 'cowards'. Despite NATO's unwillingness to engage, global markets remain unstable and oil prices high due to the ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:41 IST
Trump Denounces NATO Allies as 'Cowards' Over Iran Conflict Inaction
Trump

President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on NATO allies, branding them 'cowards' for their lack of support in the U.S.-Israel conflict against Iran. Trump's comments, delivered via social media, underscore tension as oil prices soar and markets face instability due to conflict-induced disruptions.

Trump asserted that NATO allies were shirking responsibility by refusing to assist in securing the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz. He criticized them for complaining about high oil prices while avoiding involvement in the military campaign, which he claimed was already militarily won, presenting minimal risk.

NATO members, including Germany, Britain, and France, have called for diplomatic measures, with French President Macron advocating for de-escalation and adherence to international law. A joint statement pledged support for the safe passage through the Strait, contingent upon the cessation of combat operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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