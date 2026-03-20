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Ukraine's Global Drone Defense: Securing Allies Amidst Conflict

Ukraine is aiding five Middle Eastern and Gulf countries to counter Iranian drone attacks while positioning itself as a key player in the global security arena. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy highlights Ukraine's expertise in drone interceptor technology as a crucial asset amid ongoing conflicts and calls for advanced air defense support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:42 IST
Ukraine's Global Drone Defense: Securing Allies Amidst Conflict
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Ukraine has stepped forward as a strategic ally to five Middle Eastern and Gulf countries seeking to neutralize Iranian drone attacks on their territories, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday. This collaboration underscores Ukraine's emergence as a leader in producing cost-effective, battle-hardened drone interceptors.

In addition to providing technological expertise, Ukraine is actively working to reinforce its ties with countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Kyiv hopes its military proficiency will secure advanced air defense systems to protect against Russian aerial assaults amid a potential shortage of missiles.

Amid the intensifying Iran conflict, Ukraine is also seeking to revive trilateral negotiating efforts with the U.S. and Russia in addressing Russia's invasion. Ukrainian officials are endeavoring to focus international diplomacy back on Europe's geopolitical landscape as distractions from Middle Eastern tensions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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