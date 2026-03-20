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Poland Withdraws Troops Amid Middle East Tensions

Poland has decided to evacuate its troops from Iraq due to worsening security conditions in the Middle East. The decision followed an analysis of potential threats, as announced by the defense minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. The withdrawal was communicated through a post on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:55 IST
Poland Withdraws Troops Amid Middle East Tensions
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  • Poland

Poland has announced the evacuation of its troops from Iraq as tensions escalate in the Middle East. The move was confirmed by Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, citing deteriorating security conditions.

The decision to relocate the Polish Military Contingent was made after a thorough analysis of operational conditions and potential threats in the region.

This strategic withdrawal aims to safeguard Polish personnel in light of the volatile environment, as communicated through a post on the social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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