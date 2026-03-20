Poland Withdraws Troops Amid Middle East Tensions

Poland has announced the evacuation of its troops from Iraq as tensions escalate in the Middle East. The move was confirmed by Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, citing deteriorating security conditions.

The decision to relocate the Polish Military Contingent was made after a thorough analysis of operational conditions and potential threats in the region.

This strategic withdrawal aims to safeguard Polish personnel in light of the volatile environment, as communicated through a post on the social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)