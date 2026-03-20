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Indian LPG Tankers Poised for Hormuz Passage Amidst Tensions

Two Indian LPG tankers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, are preparing to transit the Strait of Hormuz, following recent Iranian threats. No crude oil tankers have traversed the strait in the past 24 hours. Diplomacy led by Prime Minister Modi is underway to ensure their safe passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:06 IST
Indian LPG Tankers Poised for Hormuz Passage Amidst Tensions
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Amid escalating regional tensions, two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers are set to navigate the precarious waters of the Strait of Hormuz. These movements come after a temporary halt in voyages, as recent threats from Tehran have instilled apprehension in the maritime community.

The critical strait, through which approximately 20% of global oil and LNG flow, appeared devoid of crude oil tanker transits over the last day. However, the LPG tankers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, are anchored near the United Arab Emirates, signaling readiness for a forthcoming voyage.

Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are engaging in diplomatic dialogues to ensure the secure movement of India's fleet, understanding the strategic importance of these shipments amidst ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

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