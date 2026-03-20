Tensions Escalate: U.S. Deploys More Troops to Middle East Amid Iran Conflict

The United States military is gearing up by sending additional Marines and sailors to the Middle East. This decision was made public by three U.S. officials as the conflict with Iran reaches its third week. While plans to send troops directly into Iran haven't been finalized, the military buildup aims to strengthen operational capacity in the area.

The deployments encompass the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, along with its Marine Expeditionary Unit. This follows previous reports of discussions within President Trump's administration about reinforcing U.S. operations in the region. Despite this, Trump emphasized his reluctance to disclose specific troop movements publicly.

Current troop movements remain a sensitive topic, lacking detailed public disclosure. Nonetheless, queries directed at the Pentagon remained unanswered. The additional forces are set to add to the already significant presence of 50,000 U.S. troops in the Middle East. Furthermore, strategic options are being evaluated amid concerns over the potential ramifications of deploying ground forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)