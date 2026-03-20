Tribunals Set to Resolve Doubtful Voters Issue in West Bengal Polls

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the formation of tribunals composed of retired high court judges to review claims regarding 61 lakh doubtful voters in West Bengal. This move follows a Supreme Court directive aimed at ensuring transparent and fair elections.

These tribunals consist of a retired chief justice and former judges from the Calcutta High Court. Their task is to handle appeals against decisions made by judicial officers concerning voters excluded from the electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

In accordance with the Supreme Court's order, 530 judicial officers from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha will oversee hearings tied to this process. West Bengal's Assembly elections are scheduled for two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the vote count on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)