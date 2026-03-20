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Family Feud: Power Struggle within YSRCP Clan Unfolds

The ongoing intra-family property dispute between YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister YS Sharmila has heightened tensions. Their mother, Vijayamma, released a statement claiming unjust treatment towards Sharmila's children concerning family assets. The YSRCP defended Jagan, while political alliances shifted as Sharmila joined Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:18 IST
Family Feud: Power Struggle within YSRCP Clan Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

In recent developments, the family of YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is embroiled in internal disputes over asset division. The conflict involves Jagan and his sister, YS Sharmila, and heightened when their mother, Vijayamma, released a notarised statement.

Vijayamma alleged that her son, Jagan, has perpetrated injustice against Sharmila's children regarding family properties. The YSR Congress Party strongly refuted these claims, branding the remarks as unfair and unfounded. The parties are legally tussling over stakes in Saraswati Power and Industries Pvt Ltd at the National Company Law Tribunal.

The rift has intensified with allegations and political maneuvering. YSRCP's R Shivaprasad Reddy accused external forces of exploiting the family conflict. Concurrently, YS Sharmila's political journey took a turn as she aligned with Congress as the president of its Andhra Pradesh unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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