Family Battles for British Couple Held as 'Human Shields' in Iran

The family of a British couple detained in Iran on espionage charges has accused the UK government of failing to secure their release, suggesting they are being used as 'human shields' amidst the U.S.-Israel-Iran tensions.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman were sentenced to 10 years in prison last year—charges they deny. A recent explosion near Evin prison in Tehran, where Craig is held, heightened safety fears. Their son, Joe Bennett, condemned the UK's response, describing his parents' ordeal under continuous drone surveillance and in deplorable prison conditions.

Bennett has appealed to the British government, lamenting the 'non-existent' advocacy efforts. While Britain brands the couple's sentence 'unjustifiable,' Bennett criticizes Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper's approach as offering only 'delay and uncertainty.' The UK government maintains its commitment to securing the Foremans' release.

(With inputs from agencies.)