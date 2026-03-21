Left Menu

Nevada Court Blocks Kalshi's Prediction Market Operations Amid Legal Battle

A Nevada judge has halted Kalshi from offering events contracts, preventing residents from placing financial bets on sports, elections, and entertainment. The Nevada Gaming Control Board argues these contracts constitute illegal gambling. Kalshi claims jurisdiction under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, but the court maintains state authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:37 IST
Nevada Court Blocks Kalshi's Prediction Market Operations Amid Legal Battle

A Nevada judge has temporarily prohibited prediction market operator Kalshi from offering events contracts that facilitate financial bets on sports, elections, and entertainment. The move, initiated by Carson City District Court Judge Jason Woodbury, complies with a request from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. This action prevents Kalshi from operating without a license in the state.

Kalshi has been engaged in a prolonged legal battle to prevent Nevada from restricting its operations, highlighting a broader conflict over state jurisdiction on prediction markets. Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair, Mike Dreitzer, emphasized the illegality of unlicensed gambling in Nevada, stating their responsibility to protect the public.

The court decision follows a similar injunction in Massachusetts, with a hearing scheduled for April 3. Kalshi, citing Commodity Futures Trading Commission jurisdiction, faces challenges in several states, including a criminal charge in Arizona. The case underscores the contentious debate over the regulation of prediction markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026