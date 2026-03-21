Nevada Court Blocks Kalshi's Prediction Market Operations Amid Legal Battle
A Nevada judge has halted Kalshi from offering events contracts, preventing residents from placing financial bets on sports, elections, and entertainment. The Nevada Gaming Control Board argues these contracts constitute illegal gambling. Kalshi claims jurisdiction under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, but the court maintains state authority.
A Nevada judge has temporarily prohibited prediction market operator Kalshi from offering events contracts that facilitate financial bets on sports, elections, and entertainment. The move, initiated by Carson City District Court Judge Jason Woodbury, complies with a request from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. This action prevents Kalshi from operating without a license in the state.
Kalshi has been engaged in a prolonged legal battle to prevent Nevada from restricting its operations, highlighting a broader conflict over state jurisdiction on prediction markets. Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair, Mike Dreitzer, emphasized the illegality of unlicensed gambling in Nevada, stating their responsibility to protect the public.
The court decision follows a similar injunction in Massachusetts, with a hearing scheduled for April 3. Kalshi, citing Commodity Futures Trading Commission jurisdiction, faces challenges in several states, including a criminal charge in Arizona. The case underscores the contentious debate over the regulation of prediction markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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