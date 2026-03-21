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US Sanctions Hezbollah's Global Financial Network

The United States has imposed sanctions on a financial network tied to Hezbollah, a group it labels a terrorist organization. This move targets individuals and entities laundering and raising funds for Hezbollah across several regions. The sanctions aim to stifle Hezbollah's revenue channels and limit its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 02:12 IST
US Sanctions Hezbollah's Global Financial Network
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  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has launched a new wave of sanctions targeting a global financial network linked to Hezbollah, which Washington designates as a foreign terrorist organization. The sanctions seek to disrupt the network supporting Hezbollah's financial operations across the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

A statement from the US Department of State highlights the goal of cutting off financial channels that Hezbollah relies on for generating revenue for terrorism. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott emphasized the importance of these sanctions in restricting Hezbollah's operational capabilities.

The US Department of Treasury identified 16 individuals and entities, led by Hezbollah financier Alaa Hassan Hamieh, as pivotal in this network. These sanctions block their assets within the US and restrict transactions with them, aiming to dismantle a critical funding source for Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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