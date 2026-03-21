US Sanctions Hezbollah's Global Financial Network

The United States has launched a new wave of sanctions targeting a global financial network linked to Hezbollah, which Washington designates as a foreign terrorist organization. The sanctions seek to disrupt the network supporting Hezbollah's financial operations across the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

A statement from the US Department of State highlights the goal of cutting off financial channels that Hezbollah relies on for generating revenue for terrorism. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott emphasized the importance of these sanctions in restricting Hezbollah's operational capabilities.

The US Department of Treasury identified 16 individuals and entities, led by Hezbollah financier Alaa Hassan Hamieh, as pivotal in this network. These sanctions block their assets within the US and restrict transactions with them, aiming to dismantle a critical funding source for Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)