Diplomatic Moves in the Strait: Iran's Gesture to Japan Amid Tensions

Iran has signaled its readiness to permit Japan-related vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for the world's oil supply, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as reported by Kyodo News.

In discussions with Japan, including with Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Iran has indicated a potential reopening of the strait. However, neither Japan's foreign and trade ministries nor the Prime Minister's Office responded to Reuters' inquiries for comments on this development.

Amid heightened global oil prices due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict, Japan—which depends on the strait for around 90% of its oil imports—faces pressure. U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Japan to take military action, but Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi cited legal restrictions. Araqchi hopes for Japan's diplomatic intervention to end the conflict, while asserting Iran's demand for a conclusive end to hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)