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Tragic Collision: Teens' Eid Outing Ends in Fatal Accident

Two cousins, Shakib and Sabir, died in a tragic accident in Saharanpur district. The motorcycle they were riding was hit by a tractor-trolley, causing critical injuries. Despite locals rushing them to medical facilities, both succumbed to their injuries. The tractor-trolley driver has been apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 21-03-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 14:22 IST
Tragic Collision: Teens' Eid Outing Ends in Fatal Accident
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  • India

In a tragic incident, two teenage cousins lost their lives after a tractor-trolley collided with their motorcycle in the Gangoh police jurisdiction of Saharanpur district. The victims, identified as Shakib, 15, and Sabir, 16, were residents of Sangatheda village.

The pair were out shopping for Eid when their vehicle was struck on the Sangatheda-Mahangi road, leaving them critically injured. Emergency responders and local residents rushed the boys to a nearby community health center.

Shakib succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Sabir was referred to a district hospital and died en route. Authorities have detained the tractor-trolley driver as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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