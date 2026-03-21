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Press Club Condemns 'Manhandling' During UNI Premises Sealing

The Press Club of India has condemned the 'manhandling' of journalists during the sealing of United News of India premises in Delhi. The PCI expressed shock at the forceful removal of journalists by police following a court order on a land dispute, urging authorities to address the misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:41 IST
Press Club Condemns 'Manhandling' During UNI Premises Sealing
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The Press Club of India (PCI) has expressed deep shock and condemnation over the alleged 'manhandling' of journalists during the sealing of United News of India (UNI) premises. The action followed a high court order due to a land dispute.

In a statement, PCI remarked that several journalists were forcefully removed by Delhi Police and CRPF personnel, preventing them from collecting personal belongings. The PCI highlighted this act as a breach of constitutional rights and stood in solidarity with those affected, particularly condemning the rough treatment of journalists, including women.

While urging authorities to handle such situations with restraint, especially since the journalists had not been informed by management to vacate, the PCI called for prompt corrective measures to restore confidence in press freedom as a cornerstone of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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