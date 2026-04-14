Modi and Trump: Sealing Big-Ticket Deals Amidst New Beginnings

In a significant phone call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have reviewed the 'substantial progress' made in bilateral relations. The conversation, which spanned over 40 minutes, saw both leaders emphasizing the importance of ongoing cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, where major deals are anticipated soon.

The call addressed the volatile situation in West Asia, highlighting the necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz 'open and secure'. This was the third interaction between Modi and Trump this year, a testament to the strengthening ties despite past tensions. The call follows Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Washington DC.

US envoy Sergio Gor noted that while substantial deals are expected, specifics were not disclosed. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is slated to visit India next month, underscoring a move towards more in-depth discussions aimed at further stabilizing and strengthening the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)