Desert Towns Reeling: A Miracle in Arad After Missile Assault

Southern Israeli towns were left with significant destruction on Sunday morning when two Iranian missiles landed, causing widespread damage and injuries. The desert town of Arad suffered greatly, with a multi-story apartment block hit, leaving entire floors exposed by the blast.

Footage confirmed by Reuters depicted flames consuming the top floor of an apartment building. Search and rescue teams rapidly moved through the damaged buildings. Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated the missiles were conventional ballistic types but would not comment on the interception failure investigation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, observing the site in Arad, deemed it miraculous that no lives were lost, emphasizing the importance of seeking shelter promptly. The attacks are part of ongoing hostilities, with Iran retaliating against Israeli strikes on Iranian sites, amidst the backdrop of potential threats to sensitive Israeli military locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)