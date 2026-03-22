Left Menu

Desert Towns Reeling: A Miracle in Arad After Missile Assault

Southern Israeli towns faced severe damage after two Iranian missiles struck, failing to be intercepted. Scores were injured, including many seriously. Despite the destruction, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu cited a 'miracle' that no lives were lost. The attacks are part of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:57 IST
Desert Towns Reeling: A Miracle in Arad After Missile Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Southern Israeli towns were left with significant destruction on Sunday morning when two Iranian missiles landed, causing widespread damage and injuries. The desert town of Arad suffered greatly, with a multi-story apartment block hit, leaving entire floors exposed by the blast.

Footage confirmed by Reuters depicted flames consuming the top floor of an apartment building. Search and rescue teams rapidly moved through the damaged buildings. Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated the missiles were conventional ballistic types but would not comment on the interception failure investigation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, observing the site in Arad, deemed it miraculous that no lives were lost, emphasizing the importance of seeking shelter promptly. The attacks are part of ongoing hostilities, with Iran retaliating against Israeli strikes on Iranian sites, amidst the backdrop of potential threats to sensitive Israeli military locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026