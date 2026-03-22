Tensions Flare as Trump Threatens Iran Amidst Missile Strikes in Israel

President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will 'obliterate' Iran's power plants if Tehran fails to open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. Trump's ultimatum came amid rising tensions, with Iran launching missile strikes on southern Israel, striking communities near the country's main nuclear research center.

The escalating conflict, now entering its fourth week, has resulted in significant casualties, with over 1,500 lives lost in Iran and more than 1,000 in Lebanon. Trump's remarks underscore the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global oil shipments, currently hindered by the ongoing war.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained noncommittal on whether Israel would join in striking Iran's power plants, he emphasized Israel's alliance with the U.S. against Iran, citing missile attacks and regional instability as evidence of Iran's global threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)