Escalation in Lebanon-Israel Conflict: Humanitarian Catastrophe Looms

In a significant escalation of ongoing hostilities, Israel targeted key infrastructure in Lebanon on Sunday, including a main bridge linking the south to the rest of the country. The move, aimed at cutting off Hezbollah's transit routes, marks a strategic intensification in Israel's military operations.

International law typically prohibits attacks on civilian infrastructure, yet Israel's actions have drawn criticism from global leaders, including the United Nations Human Rights Chief. The strikes have resulted in over 1,000 casualties, further deepening the crisis.

Amid concerns of a humanitarian disaster, authorities emphasize urgent need for diplomacy. French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, urged dialogue between Lebanese and Israeli officials, warning that a sustainable solution cannot solely rely on military intervention. Meanwhile, Israeli forces are employing ground operations to neutralize perceived threats from Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)