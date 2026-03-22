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Controversy Over Mizoram Chief Minister's Land Acquisitions

The Mizoram Congress' youth wing president accused Chief Minister Lalduhoma of amassing wealth by acquiring strategic land near development zones. Allegations involve land purchases near Vantawng Falls and Kanghmun South, tied to major government projects. No official response has been given by Lalduhoma or his party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:10 IST
Controversy Over Mizoram Chief Minister's Land Acquisitions
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's political landscape faces turbulence as the youth wing president of the Mizoram Congress accuses Chief Minister Lalduhoma of accumulating wealth through strategic land acquisitions.

According to Laltawnliana from the youth wing, Lalduhoma allegedly purchased extensive land near Vantawng Falls and Kanghmun South, exploiting developments linked to government projects.

Notably, these acquisitions coincide with significant government initiatives, raising concerns about conflicts of interest. Despite the gravity of these allegations, neither Lalduhoma nor his party has released an official statement.

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