Left Menu

Corporate Laws Bill 2026: Boosting Business Ease

The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was referred to a joint parliamentary committee after a voice vote in Lok Sabha. The Bill aims to amend existing laws to facilitate business operations by easing compliance burdens and decriminalising minor corporate offences, promoting a smoother regulatory environment for businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:57 IST
Corporate Laws Bill 2026: Boosting Business Ease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha moved the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to a joint parliamentary committee for a thorough review. This decision, occurring after a voice vote, was encouraged by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who emphasized that the Bill would only adjust the criteria of net profits, not the CSR mandates.

Opposition figures like Manish Tewari, Saugata Roy, and T Sumathy opposed the Bill, suspecting it would water down mandatory corporate social responsibility spending. However, Sitharaman argued that the amendments had been carefully considered over two years and sought to refine aspects of corporate law without impacting CSR obligations entirely.

Ultimately, the Bill's intent is to foster ease of doing business, rationalize penalties, shift certain violations from criminal offenses to monetary sanctions, and support the government's aim of lessening compliance strains on companies. The joint parliamentary committee will now assess and recommend enhancements to these legislative proposals.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026