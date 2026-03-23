Corporate Laws Bill 2026: Boosting Business Ease

The Lok Sabha moved the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to a joint parliamentary committee for a thorough review. This decision, occurring after a voice vote, was encouraged by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who emphasized that the Bill would only adjust the criteria of net profits, not the CSR mandates.

Opposition figures like Manish Tewari, Saugata Roy, and T Sumathy opposed the Bill, suspecting it would water down mandatory corporate social responsibility spending. However, Sitharaman argued that the amendments had been carefully considered over two years and sought to refine aspects of corporate law without impacting CSR obligations entirely.

Ultimately, the Bill's intent is to foster ease of doing business, rationalize penalties, shift certain violations from criminal offenses to monetary sanctions, and support the government's aim of lessening compliance strains on companies. The joint parliamentary committee will now assess and recommend enhancements to these legislative proposals.