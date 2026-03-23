Hong Kong's New Security Amendments: A Crackdown on Digital Privacy

In a move that intensifies their clampdown on dissent, Hong Kong authorities have introduced new security amendments empowering the police to demand passwords for mobile devices from those suspected of national security violations.

These measures permit law enforcement to bypass the legislature, raising alarms about potential breaches of privacy and fundamental rights.

Critics argue that the new rules, hastily implemented, could significantly restrict civil liberties in the name of restoring order post the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)