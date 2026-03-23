Left Menu

Hong Kong's New Security Amendments: A Crackdown on Digital Privacy

Hong Kong has enacted new amendments allowing police to demand passwords for electronic devices from those suspected of endangering national security. Non-compliance could result in up to a year's imprisonment or hefty fines. The measures, bypassing the legislature, have sparked criticism for infringing on civil liberties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:21 IST
Hong Kong's New Security Amendments: A Crackdown on Digital Privacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that intensifies their clampdown on dissent, Hong Kong authorities have introduced new security amendments empowering the police to demand passwords for mobile devices from those suspected of national security violations.

These measures permit law enforcement to bypass the legislature, raising alarms about potential breaches of privacy and fundamental rights.

Critics argue that the new rules, hastily implemented, could significantly restrict civil liberties in the name of restoring order post the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026