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NHAI’s Raajmarg Infra InvIT to Debut on BSE Tomorrow; IPO Subscribed 14 Times

The Raajmarg Infra InvIT has been structured to monetise operational National Highway assets, enabling the government to unlock capital tied up in mature infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:37 IST
NHAI’s Raajmarg Infra InvIT to Debut on BSE Tomorrow; IPO Subscribed 14 Times
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone for India’s infrastructure financing landscape, the NHAI-sponsored Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) is set to make its stock market debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on March 24, 2026.

The listing ceremony will be attended by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

IPO Sees Strong Investor Appetite

The maiden public issue of RIIT received an overwhelming response, being oversubscribed nearly 14 times, reflecting strong investor confidence in:

  • India’s infrastructure growth story

  • The robustness of domestic financial markets

  • The government’s asset monetisation strategy

The IPO witnessed participation from a broad spectrum of investors, including retail, institutional, and domestic participants, highlighting growing appetite for infrastructure-linked investment instruments.

Unlocking Value from National Highway Assets

The Raajmarg Infra InvIT has been structured to monetise operational National Highway assets, enabling the government to unlock capital tied up in mature infrastructure projects.

Key objectives of the InvIT include:

  • Efficient capital recycling for new infrastructure development

  • Providing stable, long-term returns to investors

  • Enhancing public participation in infrastructure ownership

The model allows investors to benefit from revenue-generating highway assets, while enabling NHAI to reinvest proceeds into expanding India’s road network.

Boost to Infrastructure Financing Ecosystem

The successful launch and listing of RIIT marks a critical step in strengthening India’s infrastructure financing ecosystem, particularly through market-based instruments.

It aligns with the government’s broader asset monetisation programme, which focuses on:

  • Transparency and efficiency

  • Reducing fiscal burden

  • Accelerating infrastructure creation

Expanding Investment Opportunities for Retail Investors

A notable feature of the RIIT offering is its focus on retail and domestic investors, providing them with access to high-quality infrastructure assets traditionally limited to institutional investors.

This is expected to:

  • Deepen financial inclusion in capital markets

  • Diversify investment options

  • Encourage long-term savings into infrastructure

A New Chapter in Road Sector Financing

With India continuing to invest heavily in highways and logistics infrastructure, the listing of Raajmarg Infra InvIT is being seen as a template for future asset monetisation initiatives.

The strong investor response signals confidence in both the underlying assets and the policy framework supporting infrastructure-led growth.

As the InvIT begins trading on the BSE, it is poised to play a key role in mobilising private capital, enhancing liquidity, and accelerating India’s infrastructure expansion journey.

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