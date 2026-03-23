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Hong Kong's New Security Law Amendments: A Tightening Grip

Hong Kong authorities now have expanded powers to demand passwords from suspects under the national security law. Non-compliance can result in severe penalties, including prison sentences. These amendments have attracted criticism from rights groups and Western governments, though Hong Kong officials insist they are essential for maintaining stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:37 IST
Hong Kong's New Security Law Amendments: A Tightening Grip

Hong Kong's authorities have broadened their security law arsenal, now demanding passwords to electronic devices from suspects under the national security statute. The city government announced the amendments on Monday, foregoing legislative oversight and granting officers extensive investigative powers. Violators face heavy penalties, including lengthy jail terms.

The moves draw censure from rights advocates and foreign governments who argue the measures infringe on civil liberties. Despite the backlash, Hong Kong and Beijing leaders defend the law as necessary to stabilize the region after the 2019 protests. The amended rules allow police to access encrypted data from those accused of threatening national security.

Additionally, customs officers can seize items with 'seditious' potential. Critics like Urania Chiu, a UK-based law scholar, condemn these measures as disproportionate and infringing on privacy rights. Despite defenses from local officials, international observers remain wary of the sweeping legal changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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