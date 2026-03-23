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Colombian Lockheed Hercules C-130 Crash: Details Emerge

A Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 plane crash in southern Colombia involved 110 soldiers, according to the defense ministry. The accident occurred during takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo in the Amazon region. The number of casualties and crash causes are currently unknown, while Lockheed Martin has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:56 IST
Colombian Lockheed Hercules C-130 Crash: Details Emerge

A tragic accident involving a Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 military plane occurred in Colombia's southern region on Monday. The aircraft, which was transporting 110 soldiers, crashed shortly after taking off from Puerto Leguizamo.

Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed the incident, explaining that the exact number of casualties remains undetermined. The crash site was reported to be just 3 km from a nearby urban area, raising concerns among the local population.

This incident follows a previous Hercules C-130 crash by the Bolivian Air Force in February, which claimed over 20 lives. Lockheed Martin, the plane's manufacturer, has not offered any comment on the Colombian accident thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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