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Israeli Border Expansion Sparks Controversy Amid Tensions with Lebanon

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for expanding Israel's border with Lebanon to the Litani River, targeting Hezbollah militants amidst increasing military assaults. The move, echoing historic invasions, has resulted in widespread evacuations and civilian casualties, drawing condemnation from international law experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:30 IST
Israeli Border Expansion Sparks Controversy Amid Tensions with Lebanon
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Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has proposed expanding the nation's border with Lebanon to the Litani River, marking a significant escalation in tensions with its northern neighbor. This statement aligns with Israel's intensified military efforts against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group.

The conflict, which began on March 2 with Hezbollah's missile attacks, has led to widespread devastation in southern Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes have killed over a thousand people, according to Lebanese authorities, and forced more than a million to flee their homes. Smotrich's remarks have deepened fears among Lebanese residents of further territorial encroachment.

International reactions have been swift, with criticism from human rights organizations over civilian infrastructure targeting. As Israel's military operations continue, the possibility of dialogue remains uncertain. Lebanon seeks international support to pressure Israel into negotiations and ease tensions in the war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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