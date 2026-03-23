Punjab to Grant Ownership Rights on Surplus Land, Ending Long-standing Uncertainty

The Punjab government is set to grant ownership rights to shopkeepers, residents, and other occupants of surplus land in townships like Nangal and Talwara. State Minister Harjot Singh Bains clarified that this initiative would end decades of uncertainty for thousands of families.

Bains criticized the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), stating that it had overstepped its authority by acting like a landlord over the surplus land, originally acquired for dam projects. This land, he asserted, belongs to Punjab and should return to the state.

A comprehensive policy is being developed under the supervision of the water resources department to ensure rightful ownership for all eligible residents, securing their future and resolving longstanding disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)