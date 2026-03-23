Diplomatic Dialogues: Jaishankar and Rubio Strategize Amid West Asia Conflict

In a significant diplomatic exchange, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, addressing the ramifications of the West Asia conflict on the global economy, with a focal point on energy security.

This high-level discussion followed the announcement by US President Donald Trump, who extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz by five days. Jaishankar revealed that their dialogue was comprehensive, with an emphasis on the conflict's impact on international energy securities, agreeing to maintain ongoing communication.

Furthering diplomatic efforts, Jaishankar also met with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) envoys and discussed shared concerns about the conflict and its effect on the Indian community in the region. The GCC comprises ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Amid rising oil and gas prices globally, resulting from Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, these dialogues are pivotal for India's energy import strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)