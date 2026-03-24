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U.S. Pushes for WTO Reform to Break Trade Imbalance

The Trump administration is calling for a reevaluation of the WTO's 'Most Favored Nation' principle, arguing it promotes trade imbalances. The U.S. suggests reforms that align with President Trump's trade policies, advocating for plurilateral agreements and differentiated tariffs, particularly addressing issues related to China's trade practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 02:52 IST
U.S. Pushes for WTO Reform to Break Trade Imbalance
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The Trump administration is escalating its calls for reform at the World Trade Organization (WTO), challenging the institution's foundational 'Most Favored Nation' principle. In a recent position paper, the U.S. argued that this principle has inadvertently resulted in trade imbalances and discriminatory practices, largely impacting trade relations with countries like China.

As delegates prepare to gather in Cameroon for the WTO Ministerial meeting, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to emphasize the need for reforms that mirror President Donald Trump's trade agenda. Central to this agenda is fostering plurilateral trade agreements and implementing differentiated tariffs. The U.S. has already dismissed certain reform proposals, underscoring their commitment to a significant overhaul of the current WTO framework.

The timing of these discussions is critical, with the Trump administration actively revising longstanding tariff structures. By urging the WTO members to reconsider how they treat trade partners, the U.S. aims to mitigate economic threats and correct persistent trade surpluses attributed to other countries, notably without explicitly naming China.

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