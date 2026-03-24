Pentagon Revises Media Policy Following Court Order

The Pentagon has updated its media policy in response to a court order, according to spokesman Sean Parnell. The revision requires journalists to be escorted by authorized Defense Department personnel, effective immediately, despite the Department's decision to appeal the ruling.

The 'Correspondents' Corridor,' once a staple of Pentagon press activities, has been shut down. In its place, a new media workspace will be set up on Pentagon premises. This change comes after a federal judge blocked the previous restrictive policy initiated by the Trump administration.

The policy had been criticized for branding journalists as security threats if they pursued unauthorized information. The updated policy aims to comply with the court's directive while maintaining security protocols during the ongoing appeal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)