Airstrikes in Anbar: Tensions Escalate with Fatal Attack on Iraqi PMF

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, airstrikes aimed at a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) location in Iraq's Anbar province resulted in the deaths of at least six fighters, among them the PMF's Anbar operations commander.

The PMF has officially confirmed the demise of Saad al-Baiji, the Anbar commander, and placed the blame on the United States, asserting that a U.S. airstrike had targeted their command headquarters as personnel were on duty.

This incident adds fuel to ongoing conflict, as Iran-backed armed factions continue their assaults on U.S. bases across Iraq in the wake of the U.S.-Israeli conflict on Iran.