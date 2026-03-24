Airstrikes in Anbar: Tensions Escalate with Fatal Attack on Iraqi PMF
Airstrikes targeting Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces in Anbar killed six fighters, including the PMF's local operations commander, and injured 15 more. The PMF has accused the U.S. of conducting the airstrike, which hit a command headquarters. Tensions rise as Iran-backed groups retaliate against U.S. forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 05:57 IST
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, airstrikes aimed at a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) location in Iraq's Anbar province resulted in the deaths of at least six fighters, among them the PMF's Anbar operations commander.
The PMF has officially confirmed the demise of Saad al-Baiji, the Anbar commander, and placed the blame on the United States, asserting that a U.S. airstrike had targeted their command headquarters as personnel were on duty.
This incident adds fuel to ongoing conflict, as Iran-backed armed factions continue their assaults on U.S. bases across Iraq in the wake of the U.S.-Israeli conflict on Iran.
- READ MORE ON:
- airstrikes
- PMF
- Anbar
- Iraq
- Saad al-Baiji
- Iran
- U.S.
- Shi'ite
- conflict
- security
ALSO READ
South Korea's Energy Call: Amid Iran Conflict, President Urges Nationwide Savings
Markets Rally as Trump Temporarily Simmers Iran Tensions
Resilient U.S. Households Navigate $100 Oil with Ease
Market Relief: US-Iran Talks Ease Financial Tensions
Ukraine Urges Strike on Russian Drone Sites Amid Iran Escalation