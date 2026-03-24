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Airstrikes in Anbar: Tensions Escalate with Fatal Attack on Iraqi PMF

Airstrikes targeting Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces in Anbar killed six fighters, including the PMF's local operations commander, and injured 15 more. The PMF has accused the U.S. of conducting the airstrike, which hit a command headquarters. Tensions rise as Iran-backed groups retaliate against U.S. forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 05:57 IST
Airstrikes in Anbar: Tensions Escalate with Fatal Attack on Iraqi PMF
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In a dramatic escalation of tensions, airstrikes aimed at a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) location in Iraq's Anbar province resulted in the deaths of at least six fighters, among them the PMF's Anbar operations commander.

The PMF has officially confirmed the demise of Saad al-Baiji, the Anbar commander, and placed the blame on the United States, asserting that a U.S. airstrike had targeted their command headquarters as personnel were on duty.

This incident adds fuel to ongoing conflict, as Iran-backed armed factions continue their assaults on U.S. bases across Iraq in the wake of the U.S.-Israeli conflict on Iran.

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