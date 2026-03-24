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Senate Moves to Break Homeland Security Budget Deadlock

Senators are negotiating a deal to resolve the Homeland Security budget impasse by funding most of the department, excluding ICE's contentious operations. The proposal aims to ensure workers are paid while addressing Democratic concerns about immigration enforcement. Discussions continue after a pivotal meeting at the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 09:58 IST
Senate Moves to Break Homeland Security Budget Deadlock
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  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political development, senators are actively negotiating to resolve the ongoing budget impasse affecting the Department of Homeland Security. The focus is on funding most of the department while excluding the contentious Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enforcement and removal operations.

Following a crucial meeting at the White House led by Republican senators with President Donald Trump, discussions have intensified. Both parties are optimistic as negotiators continue their efforts overnight to draft proposals that can be discussed in upcoming caucus meetings. The potential breakthrough could ensure Transportation Security Administration airport workers, hit by the budget stalemate, receive their paychecks.

Democrats are pressing for changes, including new operational guidelines for immigration officers. The White House meeting marked a turning point, as senators explore a middle-ground option to fund Homeland Security without fully backing ICE's deportation agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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