Government Moves to Regulate Property Managers, Boost Trust in Rental Sector

In a major step toward improving accountability and transparency in New Zealand’s rental market, the Government is advancing a new regulatory framework for residential property managers and organisations. Associate Minister of Housing Tama Potaka announced that the proposed regime will introduce mandatory registration, clearer standards, and formal complaint mechanisms—aimed at strengthening trust across the sector.

The move comes amid growing concerns about inconsistent practices, financial mismanagement, and the lack of oversight in property management services.

Public Register and Accountability Mechanism

Under the proposed system, both landlords and tenants will be able to verify whether a residential property manager or organisation is officially registered. This public register is expected to become a central tool for ensuring transparency and informed decision-making.

For the first time, a structured and accessible complaints pathway will also be established, allowing tenants and landlords to raise issues and hold property managers accountable.

“A well-functioning rental market depends on trust,” Potaka said. “Landlords need confidence their assets are being managed properly, and tenants need to know property managers are acting lawfully.”

New Regulatory Authority and Disciplinary Tribunal

The framework introduces two key institutional pillars:

A Residential Property Managers Regulatory Authority to oversee registration, compliance, and sector standards

An independent Residential Property Managers Disciplinary Tribunal to adjudicate complaints and enforce disciplinary actions

This dual structure is designed to ensure consistency, independence, and transparency in handling disputes and misconduct.

Core Features of the Proposed Framework

The regulatory regime outlines several foundational reforms aimed at professionalising the sector:

Mandatory Registration System: All residential property managers and organisations will be required to register to operate legally

Eligibility and Training Standards: Minimum requirements for qualifications, training, and experience will be defined through secondary legislation

Clear Registration Lifecycle Rules: Including renewals, suspensions, expiries, and cancellations

Protection of Client Funds: Strict requirements to hold client money in separate accounts, reducing risks of misuse or mishandling

Formal Complaints and Disciplinary Process: A transparent system to investigate and resolve grievances

These measures aim to align the sector with basic governance standards already seen in other regulated professions.

Addressing Long-Standing Sector Concerns

The reforms respond directly to feedback from across the housing ecosystem, where stakeholders have raised issues about poor conduct, lack of accountability, and financial risks.

“I have heard concerns about mishandling of funds and inconsistent practices,” Potaka noted. “These changes introduce the basic safeguards people expect.”

Industry consultation has indicated support for a “light-touch” regulatory approach—one that raises standards without imposing excessive compliance burdens.

Balancing Regulation and Practicality

The Government has emphasised that the framework is designed to be both effective and practical. By focusing on core protections—such as financial integrity and professional conduct—the regime seeks to improve outcomes without stifling the sector.

This balance is expected to be particularly important for smaller property management firms and independent operators.

Part of Broader Housing Stability Agenda

The initiative forms part of the Government’s wider housing strategy, which includes improving rental market performance, increasing housing supply, and enhancing economic stability.

A more reliable and transparent property management system is seen as critical to achieving these goals.

“When the system works well, it delivers better outcomes for tenants, greater certainty for landlords, and a more stable housing market overall,” Potaka said.

Legislation in Progress

Work is currently underway to translate the proposed framework into legislation, with further details—particularly around eligibility criteria and compliance requirements—expected to be released in the coming months.

If implemented effectively, the reforms could mark a significant shift in how New Zealand’s rental sector is governed, setting new benchmarks for professionalism, accountability, and consumer protection.