Deadly Airstrikes Shake Anbar: Impact on Iraq's Shi'ite Forces

An airstrike targeting Iraq's Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Anbar province has resulted in the deaths of at least 15 fighters, according to health and security sources speaking on Tuesday. Among the casualties was a top commander for the PMF in Anbar, Saad al-Baiji. Thirty others were wounded in the attack.

The PMF accused the United States of conducting the strike, which they stated targeted a command headquarters during an operational meeting with senior commanders. They expressed concerns that with some of the wounded in critical condition, the death toll might still rise.

The PMF, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, is an umbrella organization of Shi'ite paramilitary groups aligned with Iran and part of Iraq's official security apparatus. The strikes come against the backdrop of escalating tensions between forces backed by Iran and U.S. military bases, threatening to ignite wider regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)