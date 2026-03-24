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China Urges Dialogue in Global Conflicts

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged concerned parties to utilize all chances for initiating peace talks. In a conversation with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi, Wang emphasized resolving global hotspot issues through dialogue, rather than force, as per a ministry statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:59 IST
China Urges Dialogue in Global Conflicts
Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • China

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has emphasized the importance of dialogue over conflict, urging global parties to seize the moment for peace talks. This call was made during a phone conversation with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi.

Wang highlighted the necessity for resolving hotspot issues through negotiation rather than force, according to a statement from his ministry. This message comes amid various ongoing global conflicts that underscore the importance of diplomacy.

The reiteration of dialogue aligns with China's foreign policy goals and reflects growing concerns over international stability. This move further emphasizes China's role in promoting peace and dialogue on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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