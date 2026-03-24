Supreme Court Verdict on SC Status Post-Conversion

The Supreme Court, in a pivotal ruling, determined that members of Scheduled Caste communities lose their SC status upon converting to a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism. This verdict, delivered by Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan, upheld a previous ruling by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Under Clause 3 of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, the court stated that conversion to unsanctioned religions, such as Christianity, results in an automatic cessation of SC status, along with all associated benefits. This decision reiterates the legislative framework which has historically limited SC status to specific religions.

The implications of this ruling extend to the eligibility for reservations and statutory benefits, as the court emphasized the need for clear, cogent evidence to claim SC/ST status post any religious conversion. The decision stemmed from a case involving a pastor who converted to Christianity and sought SC/ST Act protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)