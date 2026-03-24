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Forging Alliances: India's Indispensable Role in the Indo-Pacific

A senior Trump administration official emphasized India's crucial role in maintaining peace and power balance in the Indo-Pacific amidst geopolitical shifts. The U.S. aims for deeper defense ties with India, highlighting shared strategic interests and cooperation in military, technology, and defense industry capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:04 IST
Forging Alliances: India's Indispensable Role in the Indo-Pacific
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In an evolving geopolitical landscape, a senior Trump administration official underscored the significant role India plays in ensuring stability and a favorable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking at the Ananta Centre, Elbridge Colby, US Under Secretary of War for Policy, outlined a strategic framework aimed at deepening defense cooperation between the United States and India.

Emphasizing India's strategic autonomy and capabilities, Colby noted, 'India's role is indispensable for a stable Indo-Pacific, serving as an essential partner to secure a long-term favorable balance of power in Asia.' He elaborated on the alignment between India's 'Bharat First' approach and the Trump administration's 'America First' policy, despite differences or disputes on certain issues.

Colby highlighted that both nations share interests in deterring any single power from dominating the region, benefiting from open trade, and maintaining national autonomy. Moving forward, the focus would be enhancing real capabilities through defense cooperation, co-production, overcoming regulatory hurdles, and supporting India's indigenous defense industry to strengthen sovereignty and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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