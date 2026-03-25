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Tragedy Strikes: Colombian Military Plane Crash Claims 69 Lives

A Colombian military plane crash near Puerto Leguizamo claimed 69 lives and injured 57. The Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130, carrying 126 people, went down shortly after takeoff. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased and investigate the cause of the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Colombian Military Plane Crash Claims 69 Lives
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A deadly military plane crash in Colombia has claimed the lives of 69 individuals, with 57 more injured, according to the country's armed forces. The tragic incident, involving a Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 transport aircraft, occurred shortly after takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo.

The aircraft, carrying 126 passengers and crew, went down on the border with Peru. Emergency responders have transported those injured to various hospitals for treatment, while forensic teams in Bogota are working to identify the deceased and return them to their families.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, which remains unknown at this time. The Colombian military has pledged transparency and thoroughness in uncovering the factors that led to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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