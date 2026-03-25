Rockets and Arrests: Iraq and Syria Tensions Rise

Four individuals suspected of a Monday rocket strike on a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria have been apprehended by Iraqi authorities, as confirmed by the Iraqi prime minister's office on Tuesday.

Sources within Iraqi security forces disclosed that no fewer than seven rockets were launched from the Iraqi town of Rabi'a, taking aim at the northeastern Syrian base.

Coincidentally, Syrian military officials reported that one of their own military installations in Hasaka was also subjected to a rocket assault, although specifics on any American connections were notably absent.

(With inputs from agencies.)