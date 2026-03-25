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UN Security Council Debates Military Action in Strait of Hormuz Standoff

A resolution in the UN Security Council seeks to employ military measures to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open, facing opposition due to potential military action against Iran. Diplomats reveal ongoing disputes, mainly from China and Russia, leaving the resolution's future uncertain amidst global energy concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:23 IST
UN Security Council Debates Military Action in Strait of Hormuz Standoff
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The UN Security Council is currently engaged in discussions over a proposed resolution that would authorize the use of military force to keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz open. The draft, spearheaded by Bahrain, faces opposition for implying potential military action against Iran, particularly from influential council members such as China and Russia.

This contentious resolution aims to curb Iran's control over this vital maritime passageway, which plays a critical role in global oil distribution. The current blockade has significantly impacted international fuel prices and, by extension, the global economy, creating urgency among world powers to address the issue effectively.

Diplomatic negotiations remain tense, with alternative resolutions being considered, urging diplomatic resolutions over military interventions. Despite the gravity of the situation, discrepancies among Security Council members are likely to delay any voting on the matter, as countries weigh the implications of military action under Chapter Seven of the UN Charter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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