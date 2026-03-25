China vs. Mexico: Trade Tensions Heat Up

In a recent development, China has criticized Mexico for implementing increased tariffs against its exports, labeling them as trade and investment barriers.

This move affects over $30 billion of Chinese exports to Mexico, with potential losses estimated at $9.4 billion, particularly impacting the mechanical, electrical, and automotive sectors.

While Mexico's policy is seen as aligning with U.S. trade strategies, China has hinted at the possibility of taking countermeasures to safeguard its interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)