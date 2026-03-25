Crackdown on Hong Kong's Construction Cartel: A HK$700 Million Controversy

Hong Kong's competition regulator launched legal proceedings on Wednesday against a group accused of illegal activities in building maintenance contracts worth HK$700 million ($89.5 million). The crackdown follows last year's deadly fire in Tai Po, which claimed 168 lives.

The Competition Commission has identified six construction firms and 12 individuals as facing tribunal proceedings over tendering processes dated between April 2022 and September 2023. The regulator's investigation uncovered bid-rigging, price-fixing, market-sharing, and exchange of sensitive information, allegedly capturing 25% of the city's building maintenance market.

The involved parties could not be immediately reached for comment. Meanwhile, an independent committee established by Hong Kong's leader, John Lee, has commenced hearings aimed at suggesting preventative measures following the fatal fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)