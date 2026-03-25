Major Opium Bust in Jharkhand: Four Arrests Made
In Jharkhand's Khunti district, police have arrested four individuals and seized 6.3 kg of opium. Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted raids, recovering opium and 40 kg of poppy husk worth Rs 36 lakh. The suspects have links to smugglers in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant police operation in Jharkhand's Khunti district, law enforcement officials have apprehended four individuals involved in opium trafficking.
A police team, acting on an intelligence tip, raided residences and seized 6.3 kg of opium along with 40 kg of poppy husk valued at Rs 36 lakh.
The suspects have been identified as local residents with connections to opium smugglers across Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities confirmed that further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Opium
- Arrests
- Khunti district
- Police
- Drug Bust
- Seizure
- Haryana
- Smugglers
- Poppy Husk
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